The Witcher Actor Joey Batey Confirms Jaskier's Surprising Season 3 Romance

The rumors are true: Jaskier, the scene-stealing bard from Netflix's "The Witcher," might have to add more love songs to his repertoire, as he's set to start a romance with Radovid in season 3 of "The Witcher" (per the latest issue of SFX magazine). Radovid is the name of a king in the original "Witcher" video games, but on screen, his character is described as the drunken playboy prince of Redania. "Fleabag" and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" actor Hugh Skinner is set to take on the role.

While rumors surrounding Jaskier's sexuality and his character's potential love life have already been all but confirmed, actor Joey Batey finally verified that his poet will indeed end up in a romantic entanglement with the new character. "Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich came to me long before we even saw some scripts and said, 'This is the direction we'd like to take Jaskier,'" Batey told SFX, calling the romance subplot "a more modern interpretation of the books." In a previous interview with Netflix's Tudum, Batey declared season 3 Jaskier's "hot girl summer," calling the romance "sapioromantic" (a term that refers to falling for someone's intellect regardless of gender) without actually citing the love interest character by name.