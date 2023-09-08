Roku Channel Is The Latest Streamer To Remove Original Programs, Including Reno 911 Revival

R.I.P. Quibi, again.

It seems even the Roku Channel is not free from The Great Streaming Purge of the 2020s. According to a report in Variety, over 35 notable Roku Original shows are to be removed from the streaming service sometime in the near future. This comes after multiple other services have removed shows and movies, many of them high-profile releases, from their feeds in order to cut costs. HBO Max — now merely Max — infamously removed a lot of their original films back in August of 2022, while multiple TV shows and movies were taken off of Hulu and Disney+ in May of 2023 for similar reasons. One might assume that a free, ad-supported service like the Roku Channel would be free from the caprices of the streaming market, but that is not so. The line of Roku Originals will be brought to an end.

Roku Originals, some may recall, were not Roku originals. They were all originally part of the library put out by Quibi, the short-lived, phones-only streaming service that lasted from April to December 2020. Quibi presented TV shows and movies in 7-to-10-minute chapters and were meant to be consumed in public, on trains, waiting in line, etc. It launched in the middle of COVID-related lockdowns, however, and having short-form entertainment on the go was the last thing consumers were demanding.

In April 2021, the Roku Channel purchased the vast catalog of Quibi's TV shows and movies, rebranding them as Roku Originals. It was Quibi's second death. As of September 2023, the Roku Originals are now being deleted. Quibi shall now die a third time. Roku, in deleting the shows, will incur a hefty "content impairment charge" related to "removing select existing licensed and produced content from company-operated services on its TV streaming platform."