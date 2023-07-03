Henry Cavill Was An Unofficial Stunt Coordinator On The Witcher Season 3

As strange as the whole debacle with Henry Cavill trying and failing to stay in the DCU was, the leading man can't be faulted when it comes to his commitment to action. Cavill was dedicated to doing his own stunt work for "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," often pushing himself beyond his physical limits to keep up with co-star Tom Cruise. As he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, "It's what they call mental stamina — because what you believe is your physical boundary is actually just a mental boundary." Meanwhile, his "Fallout" director Christopher McQuarrie noted how Cavill threw himself into one particularly challenging stunt that he characterized as "an extreme form of physical punishment," noting how the "Man of Steel" star did it with "with full commitment" and didn't complain once.

The actor, who has spoken about having ambitions to join the Marines as a young man, seems to have embodied a Marine-like mindset even after being pulled into show business. The man exudes an easy charm while maintaining a steeliness that seems at odds with his polite English manner, which has propelled his dogged commitment to performing his own action scenes.

That commitment was no less potent when it came to his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's "The Witcher." As showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich previously told CinemaBlend about the show's first season, "Henry did not have a stunt double. He does all of his own work. Any time you see him, it's really him. Which means that he trained non-stop. Always had swords in his hand. Was always in the training room with his team." Now, with season 3 finally streaming, it seems the determined star pushed himself even further when it came to stunt work.