Henry Cavill Suffered A Nearly Career-Ending Injury Filming The Witcher Season 2

Henry Cavill might be bowing out of "The Witcher" prematurely, but you can't say the man didn't suffer for the show. The former Superman actor has always demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the physical aspects of his job, which he really refined as Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series. In fact, Cavill basically became an unofficial stunt coordinator on "The Witcher" season 3, bringing a focused approach to his final season as the White Wolf that saw him designing fight sequences and, of course, performing lots of the action himself.

Previously, the now 40-year-old demonstrated this unusually committed approach on "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," where he was the only other actor that could keep up with the king of doing his own stunts, Tom Cruise. You might have read Cavill quoted before, explaining his "mental stamina" to The Hollywood Reporter and saying of a particularly challenging helicopter stunt, "What you believe is your physical boundary is actually just a mental boundary. It was extraordinarily uncomfortable; my body did not want to keep getting back in the helicopter, but I just kept doing it."

Of course, throwing yourself that hard into performing your own stunts is bound to come with its share of injuries. And when he wasn't giving himself tinnitus and literally freezing his face on "Fallout," Cavill was almost tearing his hamstring from the bone for the sake of a scene in "The Witcher" season 2.