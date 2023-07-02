Henry Cavill's Colored Contacts For The Witcher Almost Blinded Him

As we learned back in "The Witcher" season 2, there are other Witchers than Geralt, but they're not very good at Witchering. Also, they don't have Geralt's distinctive look. Whereas you may have initially thought the White Wolf's appearance was representative of Witchers as a whole, it was revealed in the second season that his golden eyes and white hair are the result of being pushed further than any other child during the Trial of the Grasses — painful experiments carried out on children to transform them into the mutated monster hunters we know as Witchers. All jolly stuff.

Unfortunately, not every kid survives those experiments. But in Geralt's case, not only did he make it through, he seemed relatively unphased by the Trial of the Grasses, prompting further experiments which turned his hair that unmistakable white and his eyes gold.

And while, for Cavill, wearing gold contacts isn't quite as punishing an experience as the Trial of the Grasses, it seems it's not without its own risks. Speaking to Metro, the actor recalled how he had some serious issues with the contacts and came very close to permanently damaging his eyesight. He explained:

"I was only allowed to keep them in for three hours at a time, well I was supposed to only keep them in three hours at a time. Drying out isn't the problem, it's that part of your eye, it's the only part of your body that receives oxygen from the air rather than blood,' he said. 'And so if you're covering it up, you're not getting any oxygen to it, and over a long period of time, you will do damage to your eyes. It's just not worth it."

Unfortunately, Cavill didn't adhere to any of that ...