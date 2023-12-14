Will There Be A Good Omens Season 3? They Need To Resolve That Cliffhanger
The tale of the Ineffable Husbands isn't over just yet. Amazon has officially picked up "Good Omens" for a third and final season, with Neil Gaiman once again serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. For Gaiman, in particular, season 3 will offer him a chance to complete the story that he and the late, great Terry Pratchett — his co-writer on the original "Good Omens" novel and the Aziraphale to his Crowley (or perhaps it's the other way around, you decide) — first began plotting out nearly 35 years ago.
After canceling the apocalypse in season 1, the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) spent most of "Good Omens" season 2 trying to uncover how Aziraphale's old boss, the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), came to find his way to Aziraphale's bookshop on Earth devoid of memories, clothes, and his not-so-winning smug personality. The resulting season was a frothy yet largely charming rom-com in which the Ineffable Husbands came closer than ever to finally admitting their true feelings for one another.
But alas, season 2 was always meant to be a bridge between season 1 and the "Good Omens" sequel that Gaiman and Pratchett cooked up years ago. So, instead of a happily-ever-after, the season ended with the Husbands going their separate ways after Aziraphale accepts Gabriel's former position in Heaven and Crowley refuses his significant other's offer to be reinstated as an angel, with Aziraphale likewise turning down Crowley's offer to go rogue and abandon all this Heaven and Hell nonsense for good. Even the sight of the two locking lips did little to soften this heartbreaking cliffhanger.
Thank goodness that's not the end of the story.
Aziraphale and Crowley Must Stop Armageddon (Again)
In an official statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Gaiman laid out a rough outline for what awaits in season 3:
"I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made 'Good Omens' for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season one was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies and the End of the World. Season two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in season three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley [David Tennant] and Aziraphale [Martin Sheen] working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."
Yes, just like in the real world, preventing the end of the world in "Good Omens" isn't so much a one-and-done operation as it is a full-time job that you have to keep plugging away at. This shouldn't come as a surprise either, seeing as season 2 concluded with Aziraphale being escorted to Heaven by its top-ranking angel, The Metatron (Derek Jacobi), who proceeded to tease his plans for the future, including (most ominously) the Second Coming. Thankfully, production on season 3 is slated to begin in Scotland shortly, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to learn what fate ultimately has in store for the Ineffable Husbands.
Beyond Sheen and Tennant, it's currently unclear which previous "Good Omens" cast members will be returning for the show's final outing (much less which newcomers will be joining them). /Film will keep you updated as we await season 3's arrival on Prime Video.