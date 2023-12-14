Will There Be A Good Omens Season 3? They Need To Resolve That Cliffhanger

The tale of the Ineffable Husbands isn't over just yet. Amazon has officially picked up "Good Omens" for a third and final season, with Neil Gaiman once again serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. For Gaiman, in particular, season 3 will offer him a chance to complete the story that he and the late, great Terry Pratchett — his co-writer on the original "Good Omens" novel and the Aziraphale to his Crowley (or perhaps it's the other way around, you decide) — first began plotting out nearly 35 years ago.

After canceling the apocalypse in season 1, the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) spent most of "Good Omens" season 2 trying to uncover how Aziraphale's old boss, the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), came to find his way to Aziraphale's bookshop on Earth devoid of memories, clothes, and his not-so-winning smug personality. The resulting season was a frothy yet largely charming rom-com in which the Ineffable Husbands came closer than ever to finally admitting their true feelings for one another.

But alas, season 2 was always meant to be a bridge between season 1 and the "Good Omens" sequel that Gaiman and Pratchett cooked up years ago. So, instead of a happily-ever-after, the season ended with the Husbands going their separate ways after Aziraphale accepts Gabriel's former position in Heaven and Crowley refuses his significant other's offer to be reinstated as an angel, with Aziraphale likewise turning down Crowley's offer to go rogue and abandon all this Heaven and Hell nonsense for good. Even the sight of the two locking lips did little to soften this heartbreaking cliffhanger.

Thank goodness that's not the end of the story.