The Good Omens Season 2 Finale Is Going To Upset A Lot Of Fans, But It's Been Decades In The Making

This post contains spoilers for "Good Omens" season 2.

So much for happy endings, huh? Now that we've finished burning through the second season of Neil Gaiman's Prime Video adaptation of "Good Omens," it's time to regroup and process exactly what just went down in the six-episode continuation of Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale's (Michael Sheen) story. In this case, that most likely means screaming at God (or Gaiman) about the show's abrupt pivot from a fluffy, rom-com story into an angst-riddled drama in the last ten minutes. Luckily, though, Crowley and Aziraphale's big breakup seems to be an unhappy middle to a still-unfolding story.

The first five episodes of the new season were giddy and adorable, like the TV equivalent of walking on a cloud even at their darkest moments. Sure, there were obstacles in the way of Aziraphale and Crowley's domestic bliss, but the amnesiac Gabriel (Jon Hamm) plot line felt a lot smaller than last season's apocalypse, and much of this season's screen time was devoted solely to watching the dynamic angel-demon duo at its center grow ever closer. Couple that with an unfortunate pre-release leak (from Prime itself, no less) featuring a split-second shot of the pair's kiss, and it was hard not to envision "Good Omens" season 2 ending with the swooning, romantic moment fans have been waiting for.

Only, the show didn't end like that.