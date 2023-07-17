How Neil Gaiman Shared Good Omens 2's 'Delicious' Plot [Exclusive]

When "Good Omens" dropped on Prime Video in 2019, the surprisingly cozy story about an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) working together to avert the apocalypse became an antidote to the brooding prestige TV so many of us had grown numb to. In fact, it was such a pleasant story that, after reaching its conclusion as presented in Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's classic book of the same name, Gaiman and co. decided they didn't want it to end just yet.

That's great, because neither did the fans. News of "Good Omens" returning for a second season was met with excitement. Each new detail that's dropped, from the poster featuring the odd couples' wings coming together to make a black-and-white heart shape to the trailer, which features an amnesiac Gabriel (Jon Hamm), has been intensely scrutinized and squealed over. Still, the question remains: how did Gaiman decide on the story for season 2, and when did the show's costars learn they'd be back for a second round of comedy, chemistry, and chaos?

/Film's Vanessa Armstrong got the answers in an interview with Sheen and Tennant, which it should be noted took place before the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike began. When asked about how and when Gaiman, who created and showruns the series, pitched the second season, Tennant revealed that "it gradually came into focus over a couple of years, probably." The actor notes that "the initial idea that there might be more story to tell" might have actually "had its genesis way, way back as a sort of fantasy idea, really, where we were shooting [season] 1." Like many a TV show these days, the show was initially marketed as a limited series, but that didn't last; it was officially renewed in 2021, two years after it aired.