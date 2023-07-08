Crowley And Aziraphale Are Closer Than Ever In Good Omens Season 2

Fans have already caught a glimpse of that denial in the "Good Omens" season 2 trailer, when Gabriel asks Aziraphale whether the presence of one person in his life has ever given him an inexplicable sense of comfort, and the angel responds with a stuttering "No, certainly not." Meanwhile, the trailer edits in a shot of Sheen's character looking quietly delighted while sharing a drink with Crowley, making it pretty clear the angel's caught feelings. The actors don't address Aziraphale's heart eyes in the interview, but do talk about how the sense that the pair are, as Tennant puts it, "strangers in a strange land" will impact their relationship.

"That kind of connects them in a slightly different way," Sheen says. "They have always been the only two beings who could understand each other's position. Now they are pushed even closer together."

Luckily for the two co-stars (and for fans), the show is never better than when it's exploring the closeness of the pair, as Crowley and Aziraphale possess a dynamic chemistry that gives their companionship an undercurrent of romance. How much season 2 of "Good Omens" may or may not explore that aspect of their relationship remains to be seen, but it sounds like series creator and showrunner Gaiman is well aware that the dynamic duo is at their best when it's them against the world.

"Good Omens" returns with season 2 on Prime Video beginning July 28, 2023.