Good Omens 2 Trailer: Crowley And Aziraphale Are Back Along With Jon Hamm's Amnesiac Gabriel

Your favorite angel-demon comfort couple is back: "Good Omens" is returning for its long-awaited second season this summer, and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) seem poised to enjoy the cozy human-like lives they deserve after narrowly avoiding the apocalypse. That is, they seem to be enjoying it for a little while — until Jon Hamm's angel Gabriel shows up wearing a blanket toga.

"Good Omens" is set to go totally off-book this season, as the series expands beyond the borders of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's beloved novel to tell a new story, one that Gaiman has said he and Pratchett had talked about but never written before his co-author passed away. That story, as far as we can tell from the two-minute trailer that just dropped, includes Aziraphale and Crowley trying not to start a war when they hide an amnesiac Gabriel from both heaven and hell — all while at least one-half of the dynamic duo contemplates the fact that he's definitely caught feelings for his best friend.

That's right: fans will be delighted to see that "Good Omens" seems more than (heavily) subtextually queer this time around, as the trailer includes a moment where Gabriel asks Aziraphale if he's ever felt "totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person." A quick cut to Aziraphale and Crowley sharing a drink and a smile lets us know just what's on the angel's mind, but he plays the denial card, dismissing the question with a nervous, "No, certainly not!"