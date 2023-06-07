Good Omens 2 Trailer: Crowley And Aziraphale Are Back Along With Jon Hamm's Amnesiac Gabriel
Your favorite angel-demon comfort couple is back: "Good Omens" is returning for its long-awaited second season this summer, and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) seem poised to enjoy the cozy human-like lives they deserve after narrowly avoiding the apocalypse. That is, they seem to be enjoying it for a little while — until Jon Hamm's angel Gabriel shows up wearing a blanket toga.
"Good Omens" is set to go totally off-book this season, as the series expands beyond the borders of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's beloved novel to tell a new story, one that Gaiman has said he and Pratchett had talked about but never written before his co-author passed away. That story, as far as we can tell from the two-minute trailer that just dropped, includes Aziraphale and Crowley trying not to start a war when they hide an amnesiac Gabriel from both heaven and hell — all while at least one-half of the dynamic duo contemplates the fact that he's definitely caught feelings for his best friend.
That's right: fans will be delighted to see that "Good Omens" seems more than (heavily) subtextually queer this time around, as the trailer includes a moment where Gabriel asks Aziraphale if he's ever felt "totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person." A quick cut to Aziraphale and Crowley sharing a drink and a smile lets us know just what's on the angel's mind, but he plays the denial card, dismissing the question with a nervous, "No, certainly not!"
The story continues beyond the original book
As a shipper at heart, it's hard to focus on any new plot points besides whether or not the pair will acknowledge the cross-afterlife love story in the middle of the room, but there's plenty to look forward to in "Good Omens" this season. Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, and Nina Sosanya are all set to return in new roles, while an official synopsis reveals that season 2 will also time hop to biblical times, Victorian-era Scotland, and 1940s England.
The trailer for "Good Omens 2," as it's being stylized, presents a story that seems a bit less high-stakes than the first season's world-ending adventure, but the Gabriel plot could be a pretty ingenious one. Jon Hamm is a great comedic talent, and Gabriel's amnesia storyline reminds me a bit of the arc in "True Blood," when the previously villainous Eric shows up at Sookie's door without a clue who he is. Only, instead of leading to heaps of sex, it seems more likely that "Good Omens" will treat Gabriel a bit like an unexpected adoptee for the bookstore angel and "his grumpy friend." With Neil Gaiman still serving as executive producer and co-showrunner (Douglas Mackinnon also showruns), I have total faith that "Good Omens 2" will bring just as much magic, humor, and charm as the first go-round.
"Good Omens" returns to Prime Video with six new episodes on July 28, 2023.