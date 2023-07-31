Neil Gaiman Has Good Omens Season 3 All Planned Out, But Will That Be The End?

Although we don't know much about the expected third season yet, Gaiman's explained that it's based on the actual novel he and the late Terry Pratchett had been plotting out as far back as 1989. Although you'd probably expect season 2 to be the adaptation of the undrafted sequel, it's instead a bridge season, intended to fill in the gap between the first "Good Omens" book and the planned second one.

It's clear even without Gaiman's confirmations that a lot of these first two seasons were written with that second novel in mind. For one thing, the angels and demons outside of our two leads have gotten way more focus than they received in the books. It makes sense as a way to ease us into the adaptation of book two, which would've significantly included them. With season 2's tease of "The Second Coming," it seems likely that season 3 will be the most angel-heavy period of the show so far, a fitting choice for a grand finale.

Of course, season 3 is not a guarantee. Not only is there no end to the writer's strike in sight, but it's still not clear if the show will be renewed even when the strike ends. As Gaiman put it, "It won't be confirmed unless enough people watch season 2 to make Amazon happy." But assuming season 3 does happen, it's still a little bittersweet: Gaiman's said it'll bring the story to an end, and do we really want that? Wouldn't it be nicer if the show could go on indefinitely?