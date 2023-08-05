The Most Brutal Moments In The Witcher

The streaming market has become so competitive that new TV shows cannot afford to tease their audience for too long — they need to show the goods. And in the case of "The Witcher," the goods involve Geralt of Rivia taking his sword to man and beast with bloody consequences.

Happily, the first episode — "The End's Beginning" — wastes no time. After sticking his sword through a kikimora's giant arachnid head, Geralt travels to the town of Blaviken, where he meets a gang of thugs employed by Princess Renfri (Emma Appleton). They swagger into frame with blades, crossbows, and tough talk, but Geralt isn't impressed. He dispatches the first enemy much like the arachnid, thrusting his sword through the goon's mouth and out the back of his head. Enthusiastic sound design amplifies the sound of steel, bone, and gore as Geralt tears through the hopeless rabble. By the time our anti-hero has finished severing heads and arteries, eight men and one woman lay dead, relieved of their limbs and blood.

The Blaviken fight scene is still held up as one of the show's best fight scenes, and much of that is because of Henry Cavill's physicality. The actor worked closely with stunt coordinator and second unit director Wolfgang Stegemann, who has enjoyed a strong working relationship with Cavill since "Mission Impossible: Fallout" in 2018.