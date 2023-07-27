Netflix's Witcher Does Not Give Henry Cavill's Geralt The Farewell He Deserves

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "The Witcher" and the source material.

Henry Cavill's three-season run as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's "The Witcher" has been nothing short of thrilling and eventful. Cavill, a long-time fan of the source material and the video game adaptations it spawned over the years, assumed the role of the gruff-voiced monster slayer with appropriate gusto and dedication. Like all good things that end at some point, Cavill's portrayal of Geralt is set to end with Volume II of the latest season, with Liam Hemsworth filling his shoes in the journey beyond. While this is old news, "The Witcher" showrunners have repeatedly promised that Cavill's sendoff will be grand and heroic, one worthy of the character's legacy and Cavill's contribution to the Netflix series. Unfortunately, this is not the case: Season 3 ends Geralt's journey on a painfully underwhelming note, giving the actor almost nothing to work with during his final moments in the show.

A heroic sendoff does not have to groundbreaking or revolutionary for it to be impactful — what truly matters is that the character bids us farewell in a way that's sincere and faithful to their ethos. Volume I of the latest season contained all the right ingredients that helped set up Geralt's (and Cavill's) goodbye in a meaningful manner, as it situated him as a witcher, a mentor, and a lover all at once. Volume 1 was able to capture the multidimensional depth inherent in Geralt, who is more than a mutant monster slayer who grunts now and then to express his emotions. However, Volume II promptly squanders this promising setup, as it juggles too many plotlines and gives Cavill's witcher very, very little to do. If we are being utterly honest here, this sendoff is, frankly, disrespectful.