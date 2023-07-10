Why The Witcher Season 3 Is Broken Into Two Parts

Volume I of Netflix's "The Witcher" premiered at the end of June, and the next installment will make its way to the streaming platform just as July ends. This decision to split a season into two parts already has a successful precedent: "Stranger Things" season 4 managed to tell a gripping story while hugely benefiting from this split module that helped streamline event chronology better.

However, while the two-part season for "Stranger Things" made sense due to the tense nature of the storyline, this decision makes little sense for a show like "The Witcher," which already struggles with juggling too many plot points and doing them justice within the course of an uninterrupted season. Surely there are reasons behind this rising trend where Netflix is experimenting with season formats, and how audiences consume them, evoking a contrast to their long-established (and pretty successful) binge model.

The one-episode-per-week release format is pretty commonplace when it comes to television shows that are mostly franchise-adjacent, key examples being Disney/Lucasfilm's "The Mandalorian" and "Andor," along with Marvel's "Secret Invasion," which has currently reached the halfway mark in its first season. Netflix has abstained from this format for the most part, barring a few examples, including the latest season of "Jujutsu Kaisen," which is set to drop a single episode every week. So, what is the impetus behind Netflix's hybridized model where audiences still get to binge 5 episodes at once but need to wait for a month before the next part of the same season drops? The reasons might range from boosted figures over different quarterly reporting periods to strategic marketing attempts to retain audience viewership. Well, at least in the case of "The Witcher," this is what executive producer Steve Gaub had to say.