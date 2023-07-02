The Witcher Season 3's Biggest Moment Called For A Different Kind Of TV Set

This post contains spoilers for "The Witcher" season 3 volume 1.

The latest season of "The Witcher" ends its first half with a cliffhanger, as Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) spend episode 5 doing everything they can to keep tabs on the many schemers gathered at the ball at Aretuza. Of course, the episode ends with a knife at Geralt's throat, so the pair's hard work obviously didn't quite help them foresee every possible outcome of the gathering. It's no wonder something slipped through the cracks, though, because as "The Art of Illusion" reveals, the magical school Aretuza isn't just big — it's seemingly endless.

Throughout the episode, the pair stroll arm in arm through a party that's chock full of both allies and enemies, while tricky perspective shifts reveal new details as the hour goes on. At one point, we see Geralt get into a fight with Istredd (Royce Pierreson), but a few scenes later the plot rewinds to show us that he and Geralt planned the argument as a distraction. The impression we're meant to be left with, it seems, is that there are multiple angles from which this story can be looked at, each one revealing new bits of intel about the gathered assortment of power players. The episode's set bears that sense of disorientation out, too, as the action sprawls across multiple locations within the seemingly vast Thanedd Island academy that Yen once called home.