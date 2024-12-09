How Kaley Cuoco Saved The Big Bang Theory From Cancellation

Despite Kaley Cuoco's obvious talent — and the fact that changing Katie into Penny and casting her probably ensured that "The Big Bang Theory" moved past the pilot stage — Chuck Lorre admitted in Jessica Radloff's book that the pilot did a major disservice to Penny because it didn't understand her character yet. "One of the most underwritten characters in the show early on was Penny," Lorre said. "It was really obvious immediately that we hadn't developed the character beyond the pretty girl next door, and Kaley was certainly capable of doing a great deal more than what was asked of her. We had to make the character more fully realized. Not just for an episode, but always. [Over time] Penny had an intelligence about people, about relationships, and about sussing out a situation and understanding the dynamics of what's going on in a room."

Meanwhile, it's clear that Cuoco understood Penny right away ... and loved that she approaches Sheldon and Leonard with curiosity rather than contempt. "There's zero judgment from the minute she meets them," Cuoco remarked. "What was interesting was they were judging her. I felt like they were judging her for a long time, and I actually loved that. She just wanted to hang out with them. She immediately included them. But it took them longer to include her." Cuoco is right ... and for many of the show's early episodes, she feels like an audience surrogate as she learns more about Sheldon and Leonard, helping viewers understand these (admittedly weird) guys as she learns more about them.

"Penny found the guys hysterical and cute, but she didn't make fun of them," Peter Roth added, agreeing and pointing out Penny's unexpectedly touching friendship with another series lead. "She thought they were endearing, but never to the point of you feeling like she was secretly mocking them behind their backs. That's why one of the most brilliant relationships was Penny and Sheldon. That was very special."

"The Big Bang Theory" is streaming on Max now.