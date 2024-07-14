Shannen Doherty, Who Played Prue Halliwell In Charmed, Has Died At 53

Shannen Doherty, the actress best known for playing Brenda Walsh in "Beverly Hills 90210" and Prue Halliwell in "Charmed," has died at the age of 53 after living with breast cancer for almost a decade. The news was first shared with People by Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, who released the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

In an interview with People last year, Doherty explained that she was initially diagnosed with breast cancer, which then spread to her bones. More recently the cancer also spread to her brain and she had to have surgery to have one of the larger tumors removed. "I named him Bob. His name was Bob," she shared. "And Bob had to get removed and dissected to see his pathology."

Doherty pointed out that people with cancer are often "put out to pasture" prematurely, but she hadn't written herself off: "I'm not done with life. I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating." While she was keen to keep living for as long as possible, she also noted, "I'm not afraid of death, because I know where I'm going [and] I know the people that I'm going to see."