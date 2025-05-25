Roger Ebert Absolutely Hated A Forgotten Clint Eastwood Gangster Movie

Roger Ebert wasn't the only critic to despise "City Heat." Indeed, the movie currently bears a 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though that score is based on just 18 reviews. Of those 18, six are from top critics, and only two actually gave the film a positive review. Only David Kerr of the Chicago Reader seemed to be as incensed as Ebert with the "City Heat," however, describing the feature as "insufferable — grotesque, chaotic, demoralized." Something about Eastwood's buddy crime comedy clearly upset Chicago-based reviewers, then, as the other negative takes aren't quite so harsh.

Behind-the-scenes problems appear to have contributed to the fate of "City Heat" as a critical failure. The film was written by Blake Edwards and directed by Richard Benjamin, but Edwards was originally set to direct. However, Edwards was removed from directorial duties early in production due to what were deemed "creative differences" with Eastwood, clearing the way for Benjamin. Things didn't get off to a great start, then, and Ebert suspected these off-camera issues contributed to the film's overall quality. "I have a feeling," he wrote, "the problem starts at the level of negotiations, in which everybody protects his own turf, and the movie suffers."

But "City Heat" suffered from more than behind-the-scenes squabbles. For Ebert, the movie wasn't in on its own joke, with the reviewer writing, "The 'Dirty Harry' movies themselves border on parody — that's part of their charm – but they know what they're doing. 'City Heat' is a movie in which people almost obviously don't have a clue." Meanwhile, the pairing of major stars Eastwood and Burt Reynolds was expected to do much of the heavy lifting in terms of box office receipts, but it just simply didn't. The script didn't allow either to project the necessary charisma or shared chemistry, and "City Heat" ended up a blot on both actors' esteemed filmographies. That must have been a tough pill to swallow for Reynolds, who just so happened to have starred in one of his worst westerns thanks to none other than Eastwood himself all the way back in 1966. "City Heat" didn't exactly make up for that blunder, and if you asked Roger Ebert, just made everything worse.

