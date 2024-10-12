Clint Eastwood Named This 1950s Western The Worst Movie Ever Made

2025 will officially mark Clint Eastwood's 70th year in the film industry. That's just five years short of the average life expectancy for American men, so you could absolutely call that a magnificent run even if all he ever did was play baddies and barkeeps since the Eisenhower administration. Of course, Eastwood has done a tad more than that. In collaboration with filmmakers Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, Eastwood played a major role in reconfiguring, respectively, the Western and crime genres. He's also won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director twice (for "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby"), and, at the age of 94, will release his latest directorial effort, "Juror #2," this November.

Eastwood's been so successful for so long that it's difficult to accept that he ever truly struggled. But 94 years is a long damn time, and film stardom didn't arrive for this big-screen icon until he was in his 30s. Prior to that, he appeared in a number of forgettable movies, and appeared to be headed toward a typecast future as a television star.

Eastwood believed he was capable of better, but even he began to second guess himself when he caught a gander of one of his first significant film performances in a B Western that, to his mind, ranks as an all-time stinker.