The 5 Best Clint Eastwood Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

It is borderline impossible to define the six-decade-long artistic legacy that Clint Eastwood had painstakingly mapped, as his stacked filmography includes everything from certified classics to overlooked gems. Of course, no artist can have an impeccably perfect run, but some, like Eastwood, inch very close to that ideal by re-defining entire genres that will always have a place in cinematic history. Not every good film that Eastwood helmed or starred in made a ton of money at the box office, but artistic success cannot be solely measured via such narrow metrics, as his name is embedded into the public consciousness, for better or worse.

It is tempting to dissect Eastwood's artistry purely through the Western genre — works like "A Fistful of Dollars" or "The Outlaw Josey Wales" capture his contributions succinctly — but there is much more to him than a drawling accent or laidback gunslinging. The actor has often been drawn to stories that explore the depths of human connection, such as his role in "The Bridges of Madison County," where photographer (and loner) Robert Kincaid experiences the tender bitterness of a love unactualized. There are also grittier, darker films like "Tightrope," where he slips into the shoes of detective Wes Block, who inadvertently involves himself in a murder-abuse case he is meant to solve, prompting him to take a step back and look into the depths of his own soul.

Eastwood has played both rebellious hero figures and antiheroes worth rooting for, introducing an edge to every character that is worth looking into. Although the sheer breadth of Eastwood's talents cannot be quantified through lists or rankings, here are 5 best Clint Eastwood movies as per Rotten Tomatoes.