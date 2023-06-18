Why Light And Darkness In Million Dollar Baby Was So Important For Clint Eastwood

The story of "Million Dollar Baby" is familiar: a wise, older trainer helps a misfit boxer defy expectations and achieve success. Unlike other fighter movies, Clint Eastwood's drama has a shadowy palette. He fills the frame with more black than light. Amy Taubin from Film Comment remarks on this unusual directorial choice: "This is such a dark film visually, right on the cusp of being too dark to see. It's really gorgeous, but you seldom see an American film that risks being this dark pretty much all the way through."

Eastwood told Film Comment that one of the main reasons he chose this color scheme was that he "wanted the film to look like an anytime film. It could have taken place in the Thirties or the Forties and it's only the cars or what's on the radio that tells you you're in one time and not another." Working with cinematographer Tom Stern, Eastwood experimented with the sources of darkness and light as much as he could:

"[A] lot of times I do the old John Ford lighting gag. I go around and I shut off lights. [...] [Tom Stern] says, 'Here it is, look at the shot.' And he shows it to me with the light on and the light off. And I say, 'Okay, leave the light off.' Now I could have fiddled around and said we'll shoot it once with the light on and once with it off. But no, I made the decision, and then he got bolder and bolder and I guess I got bold, and we came to this thing."

In the hands of lesser filmmakers, such a dark composition would be frustrating to watch, but Eastwood uses the inky hues in an elegant way that elevates the film's themes.