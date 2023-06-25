The Unusual Clint Eastwood Crime Drama The Mule Needs A Closer Examination

To look at the trailer for Clint Eastwood's 2018 film "The Mule" is to get a major impression of the story's stark, moral tone. The nearly monochromatic high-contrast photography complements the criminal journey one old man undertakes out of need. The implied consequences to those choices and to his becoming a drug mule for a cartel are fierce. The story seems contemplative and tragic, with nothing hopeful to come out of it. It's even based on a true story — that of Leo Sharp, the oldest drug runner in the world, who was arrested in 2011.

In short, "The Mule" looked like a Clint Eastwood movie, like any of the deeply solemn genre pieces he has put out since 2003's "Million Dollar Baby," with a little bit of contemporary "Breaking Bad" flare. Clint Eastwood has never struggled with playing taciturn, morally conflicted men whose glare masks the deep emotions underneath. Playing the titular mule would be right up his wheelhouse, and the movie would be all the better if Eastwood could summon the gravitas of his best directorial efforts.

But that's not exactly the movie "The Mule" ended up being. Even the character-based racism of Eastwood's 2008 film "Gran Torino," which would have been expected in a movie where the Eastwood character mostly interacts with people from Mexico, is largely absent. With the solid, sturdy one-take directorial style that has become Eastwood's trademark, it's a much more casual and breezy affair, a low-key and often very funny meditation on how one reflects on their life near the end of it.

Given the movie's recent arrival and success on Netflix, it warrants a second look, telling a complex story not just in the morality of its main character, but in larger questions about legacy, nobility, and survival in the 21st century.