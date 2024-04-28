The 60s Western That Helped Launch Clint Eastwood To Stardom

Clint Eastwood was already 30 years old when he landed his breakout role in the CBS Western "Rawhide." The actor had spent much of the 1950s getting by on bit parts in B movies (most notably the Jack Arnold monster duo of "Revenge of the Creature" and "Tarantula"), and guest roles on TV series like "Maverick" and "Death Valley Days," so you'd think he would've been thrilled. But Eastwood was displeased with his character Rowdy Yates, who, early on in the series' run, was a wet-behind-the-ears ramrod. At his age, he was eager to play a grown, capable man with enough years behind him to allow for a bit of mystery.

Eastwood's restlessness coincided with a shift in filmmakers' approach to the Western genre. Though maestros like John Ford, Howard Hawks, Anthony Mann, and Budd Boetticher had allowed for moral ambiguity in their movies, the vast majority of Westerns were white hat/black hat affairs that ended with the upholding of law and order. The term "riding off into the sunset" was coined to reflect the predictably rosy outcomes of these films.

But as the United States entered the 1960s, audiences had grown weary of this rigid formula. With the Civil Rights Movement in full swing and the Vietnam War expanding, moviegoers were questioning the triumphal narrative of American history in general, and the taming of the West in particular. You had to be a violent and not-entirely-virtuous person to survive, much less thrive in this realm.

So when Eastwood was offered the opportunity to make an unusually violent, low-budget Western in Spain with an unknown Italian director, he seized it. In doing so, he radically transformed the moribund genre and became a gunslinging icon.