Clint Eastwood's Career Hit Rock Bottom Before Unforgiven Rescued It

There are two ways of looking at Clint Eastwood's 1980s. One is to view them as an enshrinement. Eastwood turned 50 at the outset of the decade, and the movies were either mainstream-skewing victory laps or thoughtful departures; the star wasn't above coasting, but he made sure to carve out some time for personal projects about subjects that fascinated him (e.g. the country music drama "Honkytonk Man" and the Charlie Parker biopic "Bird"). Basically, Eastwood could do whatever he wanted at his home studio at Warner Bros., and sometimes he wanted to make "Pink Cadillac."

You can also view Eastwood's '80s as a waste of his time and talent. Of the 11 films he made over that 10-year span, only one was great ("Tightrope"), a few were above-average, and the rest were either misfires or outright garbage (I'm counting the Buddy Van Horn and Richard Tuggle collaborations, all of which were made with Eastwood's regular crew). Some argue that he needed the behind-the-camera reps to make his '90s and '00s triumphs, but the unhurried assurance and gruff soulfulness that elevates those movies was already present in "Play Misty for Me," "High Plains Drifter," and "The Outlaw Josey Wales." If anything, there are troubling signs of technical regression in "Sudden Impact" and stagnation in the others (save for "Bird").

Regardless of where you fall, Eastwood did not exactly swagger into the 1990s. The box office disappointment of "The Dead Pool" killed the Dirty Harry franchise for good (if you don't count the spiritual sequel that is "Gran Torino"), while "Pink Cadillac" was an embarrassingly failed attempt at another of Eastwood's good-'ol-boy action-comedies, one that no one was buying (especially on the opening weekend of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade").

No, Eastwood limped into the new decade, neither auteur nor bankable action star — and the latter realization might've rankled him enough to make what will hopefully forever be the worst film he's ever made.