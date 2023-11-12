Every Dirty Harry Movie Ranked

This post contains spoilers for the "Dirty Harry" films.

Don Siegel's "Dirty Harry" changed cop movies forever upon its release in 1971. Capitalizing on the "law and order" craze stoked by President Richard Nixon, which was a reaction to the perceived anarchy of the various protest movements of the 1960s, Clint Eastwood's Miranda rights-flouting Harry Callahan fed conservative moviegoers a big, juicy slab of red meat. It also allowed the actor to flourish in a genre outside of Westerns, thus expanding his appeal and turning him into one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

"Dirty Harry" ends with Callahan, having caught and killed (in self-defense) a vicious serial killer, hurling his badge into a quarry. Throughout the movie, his hard-driving, occasionally extrajudicial methods, which could've resulted in a swift arrest and saved multiple lives, are decried by his superiors. It appears the inspector has had enough. Audiences, however, were far from sated. They were ravenous for more perp-abusing antics from Eastwood, and, being an astute businessman, he was more than happy to pick up the character's trusty 44 Magnum for their amusement.

Between 1971 and 1988, Eastwood made five official Dirty Harry films. I would argue that there is one more unofficial installment, and I might just include it below. The best that can be said about the four straight-up sequels is that Eastwood never phoned it in from a performance or story level. He never took his audience for granted, and did his damndest to justify their re-engagement. Did they always work? There were high highs and awfully low lows. Let's start with the nadir and work our way up to the best of the bullet-riddled bunch.