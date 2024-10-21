Clint Eastwood's Best Film Of The '80s Was Dirtier Than Dirty Harry

The term "icon" is grossly overused when discussing artists and celebrities, but it applies to Clint Eastwood. Between his pivotal role in the popularization of the Spaghetti Western and his revolutionizing of the crime film with his five-film portrayal of "Dirty" Harry Callahan, you could say there wasn't a more important actor throughout the second half of the 20th century and no one who knows the terrain would take issue with your assessment. Eastwood wasn't just an international movie star, he was, for good and ill, an avatar for law and order in America. He played violent men who uncomfortably lived by simple codes. His characters typically "won," but they paid a sometimes terrible price for triumphing. They compromised their values. They placed loved ones in harm's way. They punished themselves for punishing others (or just behaving like a lout). And once upon a time, audiences were in the market for Eastwood's brand of ambiguous heroism.

There arrived, however, a moment in the early 1980s when that ambiguity seemed in danger of being replaced by the kind of fist-pumping vigilantism Eastwood had resisted since he pulled a .44 Magnum on a wounded perp and asked after his sense of good fortune in Don Siegel's prickly 1971 classic "Dirty Harry." The star was still exploring the fragility of male identity in very good movies like "Bronco Billy" and "Honkytonk Man," but he'd begun to pander to meatheads with dross like "The Gauntlet," "Every Which Way But Loose," and "Any Which Way You Can." I'll admit the orangutan duology has its dips*** charms (Clyde taking a crap in a squad car may be the most anti-cop moment in Eastwood's oeuvre), but a cruel streak was creeping into his work.

This ugliness exploded off the screen in 1983's "Sudden Impact," the fourth Dirty Harry movie and a film so silly and rancid that it almost plays like "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Inspector Callahan." Eastwood's high-caliber cop is shockingly inept in this nasty yarn about a rape victim killing off her assailants one-by-one, her calling card being that she shoots them all in the crotch. Sounds amazing, right? Had Eastwood given us the Callahan of the first film instead of the inept clown who bumbles his way through the investigation in this movie, it just might've been. Instead, it's a clumsily directed action movie pervaded by misogyny, homophobia (the most hissable character is a sadistic lesbian) and all-around misanthropy. Everyone's cruddy in this film.

"Sudden Impact" got savaged by most prominent critics, who expressed disappointment that this smart, accomplished filmmaker-star was willfully becoming the red-meat, Reagan-era conservative onscreen that may assumed he was off of it. The United States' actor-turned-president appropriating Dirty Harry's withering "Go ahead, make my day" utterance felt definitive. Eastwood had given up on nuance and succumbed to the bloodthirstiness of Charles Bronson's extrajudicial fantasies.

What the heck was wrong with Eastwood? Nothing the sleaziest movie of his career, and his best of the 1980s, couldn't fix.