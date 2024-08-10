The First PG-13 Movie Was Called The Most Violent Movie Ever Made

The minute Mola Ram (Amrish Puri) sunk his digits into the chest of one very unfortunate Thuggee cultist and extracted his still-beating heart for his followers — and moviegoers all over the world — to see, the Motion Picture Association of America (now the Motion Picture Association) finally had to admit it had a ratings problem on its hands.

This horrific scene arrives halfway through Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," the kickoff film of the 1984 summer movie season, and as the sequel to 1981's box office champ "Raiders of the Lost Ark," easily the year's most anticipated release. Like its predecessor, it was sold as an all-ages adventure, which the MPA certified with a PG rating. For 12 years, PG suggested "Parental Guidance," though most parents treated the rating as a guarantee they could drop off their kids at the theater secure in the knowledge there would be no f-bombs, no significant nudity, and no graphic violence. So when some children returned home traumatized by an act many believe should've triggered an automatic R rating (thus requiring adult accompaniment for anyone under 17 years old), watchdog groups like Action for Children's Television and the United States Catholic Conference went berserk.

Then two weeks later, Joe Dante went and exploded a Gremlin in a microwave, forcing the MPA's notoriously stubborn president Jack Valenti to relent and pursue a new ratings alternative.

On July 1, 1984, the MPA introduced its PG-13 rating, which "strongly cautioned" parents that a film contained material that might rattle kids under that designated age. To the dismay of some, it was not a restrictive rating, but most of the MPA's critics were mollified that, if nothing else, their concerns had been heard. Still, no one knew what a PG-13 film would look like.

They got their answer a month later when John Milius' relentlessly, record-breakingly violent "Red Dawn" parachuted into theaters nationwide. And they were not pleased.