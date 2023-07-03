Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Was Banned In India – For Obvious Reasons

Steven Spielberg was two years removed from a watershed 1982 that firmly established him as Hollywood's preeminent blockbuster auteur when he gleefully trashed that reputation with "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Spielberg's reputation as a Pollyannaish dream merchant required selective readings of his first seven theatrical features (and, yes, we're including "Duel," which received a small release after scoring huge ratings on NBC). His successes were crowd-pleasing thrill rides that sent people walking out of the theater on air, but you didn't have to dig too deep to see the darkness lurking under their big-budget surfaces. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" concludes with Richard Dreyfuss leaving his bummer family to explore the cosmos. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is a rollicking adventure that ends in failure. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" is a deeply sad movie that's essentially "The Wizard of Oz" in reverse.

But a rep is a rep, and Spielberg was America's go-to popular storyteller. At least he was until "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Though I think it's one of the most entertaining movies ever made, a non-stop adventure that gets shockingly dark because it knows it's going to lift you up in the end, the violence was so excessive for a PG-rated movie that, along with the equally gory "Gremlins," it compelled the MPAA to create the PG-13.

Critics attacked Spielberg for betraying the trust of the American public with a gross-out spectacle, but they were largely mum on the film's most objectionable element. India, however, was all over it, to the extent that they forbade its release.