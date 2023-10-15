The Creators Of The A-Team Were Forced To Agree To One Rule To Air During Prime Time [Exclusive]

The 1980s were a junky era for film and television. Once the studios and networks figured out what kinds of formulas American audiences were keen on after Vietnam, Watergate, and the election of Ronald Reagan reshaped the country's psyche, they exploited them relentlessly. One particularly reliable genre of sorts was the gung-ho, men-on-a-mission actioner where outnumbered, yet armed-to-the-teeth heroes (or, in the case of Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo, solitary hero) resourcefully defeated equally well-armed bad guys.

When these projects were made for the big screen, studios piled on the red meat. Scads of folks got shot, stabbed, and blown up, and the directors didn't skimp on the viscera. These were the hardest of the hard R-rated movies of the decade, and they made heaps of money.

At a network level, television was still cinema's less-appreciated little brother in the 1980s. Sitcoms were king, while hour-long dramas tended toward soapiness or murder-of-the-week mysteries. There were very fine shows that worked within these parameters, but ambitious executives like NBC's Brandon Tartikoff (who was charged with reversing the struggling network's fortunes) were obsessed with pushing the medium forward. They wanted to make series that challenged films in terms of quality writing and, if possible, physical scale.

Tartikoff succeeded tremendously in this regard. He helped redefine adult-skewing dramas by airing smart, stylish shows like "St. Elsewhere," "Miami Vice," and "L.A. Law." He built the first Must-See TV lineup with "The Cosby Show," "Family Ties," "Cheers," "Night Court" and "Hill Street Blues."

But Tartikoff was no snob. He was willing to milk any entertainment trend if there was a hit series in it. That's how "The A-Team" came to be. The show's origins were in the macho, militarized fiction of the era (e.g. "First Blood," James Glickenhaus' "The Soldier" and Don Pendleton's Mack Bolan books). It flaunted state-of-the-art weaponry and loads of explosions. But it couldn't go as hard as the works that inspired it, which turned it into the silliest, most strangely endearing hour-long series of the '80s.