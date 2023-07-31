Cheers Almost Crashed And Burned With Its Very First Season

"Cheers" went off the air on May 20, 1993, with a series finale that was watched by 93 million people. That was about two and a half months before I was born, so I have gone my entire life knowing what a cultural behemoth the show was. However, it took me a good deal of time to actually sit down and watch "Cheers." Growing up, my sitcom of choice was the one that took over the spot vacated by "Cheers" to become NBC's comedy crown jewel, "Seinfeld."

My relationship with the place where everybody knows your name didn't start until five years ago when I moved to a new city where I didn't know anyone. I had no furniture outside of a couch because there was a delay with the movers who helped me move halfway across the country. So, I had my laptop, an upside down cardboard box, a couch, and a lot of time on my hands. In that state, I started "Cheers," and it was exactly the balm I needed.

Right from the very first episode, I was completely hooked into the world of the show, the perfectly colorful characters, and the "will they/won't they" of Ted Danson's Sam and Shelley Long's Diane. TV shows, especially sitcoms, rarely have everything in order that early on, but "Cheers" delivered on every single level. That continued on for the entirety of the first season, which I found to be one of the most satisfying seasons of network television I'd ever seen. I completely understood why the show was such a massive deal. Come to find out, "Cheers" didn't begin as the behemoth I've known it to be. In fact, that first season that hooked me so, by most people's metrics, should have been canceled for its lackluster ratings.