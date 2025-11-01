Roger Ebert Had An Extremely Harsh Review For A Classic Kurt Russell Sci-Fi Movie

Throughout his illustrious career, Roger Ebert had several surprising takes on unlikely movies. He gave a perfect score to controversial sci-fi film "Prometheus" and bestowed a similarly flawless score on a mediocre Samuel L. Jackson crime thriller. On the other end of the spectrum were the films for which the critic reserved his most acerbic opprobrium. Ebert absolutely hated a forgotten Clint Eastwood gangster movie, which he labelled a travesty. Frankly, that assessment of 1984's "City Heat" was probably a fair one, but he proved he could be equally as caustic ten years later when he took down Roland Emmerich's "Stargate" movie.

Written by Emmerich and Dean Devlin, "Stargate" starred Kurt Russell as United States Air Force Colonel Jack O'Neill, who's placed in charge of mysterious stones uncovered in Egypt bearing hieroglyphics that refer to the titular portal — a device that allows travel between two points in the universe. After Egyptologist Daniel Jackson (James Spader) figures out the meaning behind the markings, he, O'Neill, and a team of explorers pass through the Stargate to the desert planet of Abydos, where they end up trapped after Jackson fails to find the right markings to send them home. Making matters worse, their space excursion has led them to a world ruled over by the despotic Ra (Jaye Davidson), an alien who visited Earth during the time of the Ancient Egyptians, adopted their customs, and enslaved large swathes of their people. The rest of the film sees O'Neill and his crew fighting for their survival and a chance to return back through the Stargate to Earth.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, "Stargate" was a commercial success, grossing $196.6 million worldwide on a budget of $55 million. Unfortunately, Roger Ebert liked the movie about as much as "City Heat."