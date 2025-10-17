A Controversial Sci-Fi Movie With A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert Is Streaming On Hulu

Ridley Scott's 2012 sci-fi film "Prometheus" is hotly contested by audiences. "Prometheus" is a prequel to Scott's 1979 classic "Alien," and it explores the origins of that film's central monster. In "Alien," the Xenomorph is presented as an ineffable and terrifying creature (part teeth, part aspic, part phallus) that a human crew just happens upon while on a routine deep-space mining expedition. Its origins are shrouded in mystery, making the creature, well, alien. "Prometheus," however, ignores the events of the "Alien" sequels before it, shifting backwards in time to about 30 years before "Alien." From there, it follows a different crew on a mission to find the extra-terrestrials that they believe were responsible for creating humanity in the first place.

Many fans of the "Alien" film series find "Prometheus" disappointing, especially those who prefer it when the franchise is more action-oriented and gun-forward, like in James Cameron's "Aliens." Scott's prequel, on the other hand, is slow-moving, heady, and features characters behaving illogically. Similarly, a mysterious black goo, which is discovered on the distant planet where most of "Prometheus" takes place, has a wide variety of mutagenic and reproductive abilities that are never properly explained. Other folks will likely bring up the film's climax, in which two characters running away from a massive, rolling, wishbone-shaped starship don't think to run at a 90-degree angle from its current path of movement. One needn't look too far to find someone who found the movie disappointing upon its initial release.

Certain critics, however, loved the film. The late Roger Ebert famously gave "Prometheus" four stars, admitting that its heady sci-fi ideas about the origins of life in the universe were like catnip for him. Currently, "Prometheus" has a 73% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to stream at your convenience on Hulu.