James Dean's Final Movie Was A '50s Western That We Don't Talk About Enough

As any film historian will be eager to tell you, James Dean had only three credited roles in major motion pictures before his death in a car crash in 1955. The three films he was in, however, were all notable and intriguing, even outside of the fact that they starred a notoriously short-lived, devastatingly handsome, rising movie star like Dean. His first credited film was Elia Kazan's "East of Eden," released in March of 1955, and based on the novel by John Steinbeck. Tragically, on September 30, James Dean died on the road near Cholame, California, so his second and third films were released posthumously. Dean's second film, incidentally, was Nicholas Ray's "Rebel Without a Cause," one of the best-known films of the 1950s, released at the end of October.

Dean's third and final credited film was George Stevens' epic "Giant," based on the novel by Edna Ferber, and released in October of 1956. "Giant," as the title implies, is a massive epic with a 201-minute runtime, and a multi-decade story about the growth of a Texan cattle ranch from the 1920s to the present. The film stars Rock Hudson as Bick Benedict, the head of a wealthy ranch in Reata, and begins when, in the '20s, he travels to Maryland to purchase a stallion. He returns with the stallion, but also with a new wife, Leslie, played by Elizabeth Taylor. Over the course of the movie, Leslie will learn how oppressive it is to live on a Texan cattle ranch, and will take note that women are treated poorly, and all the Mexican ranchhands are treated with virulent racism.

James Dean plays Jett Rink (yes, Jett Rink), a handsome, rough-hewn ranchhand who is in love with Leslie, and, thanks to some inheritance-related plot complications, becomes an oil millionaire.