Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Was Shocked By How Accurate The Series Turned Out To Be

Today, Taylor Sheridan is so much more than a prolific writer of popular TV shows. The "Yellowstone" creator has become a true creative force, pumping out one hit show after another, buying two major ranches in Texas, and establishing what seems to outsiders like his own little Taylor Sheridan nation-state. He's essentially become a real-life version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton — y'know, without all the cold-blooded murder. One thing Sheridan and John Dutton absolutely do share, however, is political and social influence in their respective states, and it seems Sheridan was surprised to learn just how accurate a lot of his "Yellowstone" writing was in that regard.

The writer now oversees a vast empire of hit shows, including everything from the oil drama "Landman" to the Sylvester Stallone-led punch fest "Tulsa King." But it all started with "Yellowstone," the series that single-handedly revived the Western genre for a new generation. Sheridan's neo-Western showcased his ability to blend prestige TV with soapy storylines into an irresistible formula that earned consistently impressive ratings throughout its 2018-2024 run. People loved Kevin Costner as a ruthless rancher dedicated to protecting his land at all costs. Though he was inarguably a terrible person (he and the Duttons did some downright heinous things throughout "Yellowstone"), Costner's paterfamilias became an icon, at least to dads across the nation — perhaps because he both reflected their perennial struggles with family and finances while also providing an aspirational aspect in his ruthless ability to dispatch challengers.

While Sheridan might not be directing his lackeys to dump bodies at the Train Station, he has become remarkably reminiscent of John Dutton himself. In the process, he's been surprised at how true to life his own "Yellowstone" scripts were.