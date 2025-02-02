What Happened To The Cast Of The 1978 TV Show Dallas?

Long before the Roys of New York or the Sopranos of New Jersey, one family dominated television: the Ewings of "Dallas." The genre-shaking soap opera aired for 14 seasons from 1978 to 1991, chronicling the dramatic, twist-filled epic saga of the Ewing Oil dynasty.

On a picturesque ranch in Dallas, Texas, the family used their money, connections, and cunning to bat away threats from outside (like the Barnes family, whose decades-old beef with the Ewings propels much of the series' drama) and within. Whatever threats that rival oilman, spurned lovers, or wannabe politicians think they can pose, "Dallas" always reminds us that there's nothing stronger — or more dangerous — than family.

Over 30 years have passed since the final episode of the original series, and there's been well over 10 years of silence from this world following a brief revival on TNT. As such, many are curious about what happened to the cast of "Dallas," so we tracked down as much information about its massive ensemble cast as we could.