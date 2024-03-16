The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Three's Company

The premise of the 1977 sitcom "Three's Company" — adapted from the 1973 British series "Man About the House" — would likely never fly in 2024. Roommates Janet (Joyce DeWitt) and Chrissy (Suzanne Somers) require a third roommate to pay rent in their expensive Santa Monica apartment. They stumble across Jack Tripper (John Ritter), an aspiring culinary student whom they get along with. It so happens, though, that the building's landlord, Mr. Roper (Normal Fell), is ultra-conservative and refuses to let unmarried men and women share his apartments. To get around this contrived contingency, Janet and Chrissy tell Mr. Roper that Jack is gay. This satisfies the landlord but opens Jack up to homophobic jibes.

Fell eventually left the series and was replaced by the high-strung Mr. Furley, played by Don Knotts. Mr. Furley, it seems, required the charade to continue. Somers also left the show in its last two seasons and was replaced by actor Jenilee Harrison playing Chrissy's sister Cindy.

"Three's Company" was a runaway hit, ultimately spanning eight seasons and 172 episodes. It lived in aggressive syndication and children of the '80s likely remember encountering reruns frequently. It helped that its theme song was so bloody catchy. "Three's Company" eventually spawned multiple spinoffs, including "The Ropers," starring Norman Fell and Audra Lindley, and "Three's a Crowd," about what happened to Jack after the events of the original show.

Sadly, some of the best-known actors from "Three's Company" are no longer with us, but much of the cast is still working to this day. Let's catch up with them.