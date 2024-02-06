John Ritter's Buffy The Vampire Slayer Character Was A First For The Series

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was a major moment in vampire media, but the show didn't limit itself to fanged heartthrobs. Buffy fought her fair share of demons and deities, but there was one type of villain that kept popping up throughout the hit series' seven seasons — robots. Probably the most memorable robot in the show is the Buffybot, a robot girlfriend commissioned by bad-boy vamp Spike to quench his unrequited crush. But before Buffybot, the android that started it all was Ted.

Ted is, by all appearances, your run-of-the-mill middle-aged man from suburbia, and he's dating Buffy's mom in the season 2 episode "Ted." He manages to win all of her friends over, but Buffy isn't having it. As it turns out, her suspicions are proven correct — Ted was a killer robot all along.

The robot is played by John Ritter, who was best known for the long-running sitcoms "Three's Company" and, later, "8 Simple Rules." Ritter sadly passed away in 2003, but not before becoming one of the most memorable faces on American television. He was no stranger to the silver screen either — he was featured in off-beat indies like Gregg Araki's "Nowhere," and one of his last roles was in the 2003 holiday comedy "Bad Santa."

Ritter was a huge hit on the "Buffy" set. The cast and crew reportedly had such a pleasant experience working with him that it likely encouraged them to write more robots into the show. The guest star left quite the impression, and some big shoes to fill. In fact, a major celebrity was almost cast as the next robot on the show — but more on that later.