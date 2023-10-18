Suzanne Somers' Three's Company Casting Was Sort Of An Accident

Particularly in the age of streaming, it's hard to imagine another show living a life like the one that "Three's Company" did throughout the late '70s and early '80s. Spanning eight seasons and more than 170 episodes, it's the kind of run that relatively few scripted TV shows can ever claim, but especially now. It also made absolute stars of its cast, perhaps most notably Suzanne Somers, who recently passed away at the age of 76. She played the lovable Chrissy Snow alongside John Ritter's Jack Tripper and Joyce DeWitt's Janet Wood. But it turns out that Somers' life-changing casting happened essentially by accident.

Former President of ABC Entertainment Fred Silverman, speaking in an archival interview shared by the FoundationINTERVIEWS YouTube channel, discussed his lengthy career in television. When the subject of "Three's Company" came up, the executive explained that he "was very involved in the casting of Suzanne Somers." It turns out that casting the part of Chrissy proved remarkably difficult and, at the 11th hour, Silverman had to step in personally to solve the problem:

"We did three pilots [...] the Chrissy character still wasn't right. We got to the day before we were starting production of the series, we didn't have a Chrissy. I got so desperate, I took all of the audition tapes. I was just kind of fast-forwarding and, all of a sudden, it went by Suzanne Somers, who I hadn't seen, but I recognized her from an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' and I said, 'Back that up.' I backed it up and she was great. She was great and we passed on her."

Indeed, someone else at some point had passed on Somers when she initially auditioned. Once Silverman saw this tape, however, things came full circle for the actor in a hurry.