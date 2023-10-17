Suzanne Somers Had A Secret Second Role In Three's Company That No One Noticed

One fictional apartment in Santa Monica, California is a little less funny now. Suzanne Somers passed away at the age of 76 on October 15, 2023. She was one of the main cast members in the 1970s/80s series "Three's Company" alongside John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt, playing the joyful and (as much as I hate this word) ditzy Christmas "Chrissy" Snow. As someone who watched the show as a very tiny person, I've seen most of the episodes. What I didn't know was that Somers was also playing another character, hiding in plain sight the whole time.

"Three's Company" was based on the British show "Man About the House," and ran on ABC from 1977-1984, with Somers playing her role in seasons 1-5, leaving after contract negotiations failed. The show centered around two women, Chrissy Snow and Janet Wood (DeWitt), who lose their roommate and need someone to take over her portion of the rent. They find Jack Tripper (Ritter), but to get around the "no unmarried men" rule that the landlords have, they have to pretend that Jack is gay. Look, it was the 1970s, and even then, even as a very little kid, I realized that was a stupid rule and that the blonde jokes about Chrissy were really offensive. That said, it was one of those shows that everyone knew (there weren't nearly as many stations to watch back then), and the actors were wonderful.

So where was Somers hiding in her second, secret appearance? Think back to those episodes and see if you can spot her in your mind's eye. You probably won't guess it. I certainly didn't. But according to the 1998 book "Come and Knock on Our Door: A Hers and Hers and His Guide to Three's Company" by Chris Mann, Somers was actually featured in a second role in the intro for the series.