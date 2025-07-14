Christopher Nolan's 1998 Neo-Noir Crime Movie Is The Complete Opposite Of His Blockbusters
When discussing the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century, Christopher Nolan is near the top of the list. Major cinephiles first took notice of Nolan with his film, "Memento," which showcased his neo-noir sensibilities and knack for non-linear storytelling on a relatively small budget of around $9 million. Following "Memento," Nolan directed the American remake of "Insomnia," which was succeeded by an impeccable run of films that include "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "The Prestige," "Inception," "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet," and, of course, his record-breaking "Oppenheimer," which nearly hit the $1 billion mark and garnered him his first Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture. You can read /Film's review of the landmark film here.
Earlier this month, the first teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey" debuted exclusively in theaters attached to "Jurassic World Rebirth." The fact that a minute-long announcement teaser made such waves without an official online release is a testament to Nolan's power and name recognition with mainstream audiences, thanks to nearly a quarter of a century of acclaimed work. The foundation he built early on in his career with smaller budget films helped lead to the enviable position of complete creative control on blockbuster projects. So much so that when looking back on his feature film debut, it is astonishing to see how much Nolan could accomplish on a budget of pennies in comparison to a Batman movie.
Following was produced on a shoestring budget of $6,000
In the 1990s, Christopher Nolan earned a bachelor's degree in English literature at University College London. Interestingly, Nolan never attended traditional film school but made a few short films to get his feet wet behind the camera. For his feature-length directorial debut, Nolan conceived an idea based on a character who is an unemployed writer who follows strangers in London to gain inspiration for his novel, only to be unwittingly pulled into the criminal underworld. Nolan wrote, directed, photographed, and edited "Following" himself, which was inspired by his own experience of having his London flat subject to a burglary.
The cast of "Following" was a small ensemble, especially when compared to Christopher Nolan's modern blockbusters, which often feature some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Jeremy Theobald leads the way as "The Young Man," an unnamed protagonist, which is a trope that Nolan would use again for The Protagonist (John David Washington) in "Tenet." Rounding out the cast is Alex Haw as Cobb (another character name who would be reused as the surname of Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb in "Inception"), Lucy Russell as "The Blonde," Dick Bradsell as "The Bald Guy," and the director's uncle, John Nolan as "The Policeman."
The scale of Following is dwarfed by Gotham City, literal dreams, and Ancient Greece
Almost every major filmmaker begins their career on smaller budget projects, especially if they become well-known for their massive projects years down the line. Steven Spielberg's feature debut was the remarkable made-for-TV film, "Duel," which showcased his natural talent behind the camera. George Lucas' debut film, "THX 1138," was a glimpse into his mind, particularly in how technology and sci-fi imagery would play a major factor in his career. When going through Christopher Nolan's filmography, beginning with "Following" is an intriguing exercise, because it is a remarkable showcase of the sensibilities that would define his career.
To think that the director behind this $6,000 black and white indie film would eventually take on a trilogy of Batman movies is quite fascinating. The bold filmmaking Christopher Nolan showcased in his original blockbuster films like "Inception," "Interstellar," and "Tenet" is really put into perspective when compared to the shoestring budget filmmaking of "Following." Ultimately, it's always worth checking out our greatest artists' humble beginnings, because it will provide greater appreciation for their careers, while also giving the next generation of filmmakers inspiration to pursue their own projects, whether they are of comparable scale, or will perhaps reach the sheer ambition of Nolan's current projects, especially given that "The Odyssey" will reportedly be his most expensive film to date, at a budget of $250 million. To put that in perspective, "Following" costs 0.0024% of that budget. To steal a quote from Heath Ledger's Joker in "The Dark Knight," talk about an aggressive expansion!
"Following" is available to stream for free on Tubi and is also available to own on Blu-ray and DVD through The Criterion Collection.