Christopher Nolan's 1998 Neo-Noir Crime Movie Is The Complete Opposite Of His Blockbusters

Almost every major filmmaker begins their career on smaller budget projects, especially if they become well-known for their massive projects years down the line. Steven Spielberg's feature debut was the remarkable made-for-TV film, "Duel," which showcased his natural talent behind the camera. George Lucas' debut film, "THX 1138," was a glimpse into his mind, particularly in how technology and sci-fi imagery would play a major factor in his career. When going through Christopher Nolan's filmography, beginning with "Following" is an intriguing exercise, because it is a remarkable showcase of the sensibilities that would define his career.

To think that the director behind this $6,000 black and white indie film would eventually take on a trilogy of Batman movies is quite fascinating. The bold filmmaking Christopher Nolan showcased in his original blockbuster films like "Inception," "Interstellar," and "Tenet" is really put into perspective when compared to the shoestring budget filmmaking of "Following." Ultimately, it's always worth checking out our greatest artists' humble beginnings, because it will provide greater appreciation for their careers, while also giving the next generation of filmmakers inspiration to pursue their own projects, whether they are of comparable scale, or will perhaps reach the sheer ambition of Nolan's current projects, especially given that "The Odyssey" will reportedly be his most expensive film to date, at a budget of $250 million. To put that in perspective, "Following" costs 0.0024% of that budget. To steal a quote from Heath Ledger's Joker in "The Dark Knight," talk about an aggressive expansion!

"Following" is available to stream for free on Tubi and is also available to own on Blu-ray and DVD through The Criterion Collection.