The Odyssey Teaser Trailer Continues A Christopher Nolan Trend (For Better Or Worse)
Moviegoers are getting their first glimpse at Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic "The Odyssey" via a theatrical teaser tied to the release of "Jurassic World Rebirth." If you've caught the sneak peek, you'll know that it follows a tried and true Nolan tradition — the often cryptic, vibes-first trailer, meant more to tease the mood of the film than to give away much in the way of plot or detail. Since "The Odyssey" is an adaptation of one of the most famous literary works in recorded history, story spoilers aren't really a concern here. But the classic early Nolan movie teaser arguably makes even more sense in this case, and the trailer footage perfectly sets up the kind of movie he's trying to make.
The footage primarily shows Telemachus, Odysseus's son, played by Tom Holland, at a feast of sorts where he asks Jon Bernthal's character what happened to his father. The older man seems to scoff, declaring that everyone has their own story of what happened to Odysseus (Matt Damon) after the Trojan War. The rumors swirl, and we get a closing shot of the man himself passed out on a drifting raft.
Most of what we see is dim fireside conversation and empty ocean, though there are a couple shots of what appear to be the Trojan Horse. While it's not quite as much as some fans may have wanted, it's a great setup for the sort of story we're going to get.
Christopher Nolan has a habit of making memorable teasers
The original teaser trailer for "Inception" lives in my mind permanently. Speechless, it nevertheless conveyed the mystery, drama, and wonder of the film. It did exactly what a teaser trailer is meant to do — create questions and promise satisfaction. "Dunkirk" had a very similar announcement teaser, as did "Tenet," and many of Nolan's other films. Compared to some of those, the "Odyssey" teaser actually looks fairly substantive.
Coming off of his greatest critical success yet with "Oppenheimer," the director is clearly trying to carry that reputation for epic storytelling forward. If you've read any version of "The Odyssey," you know that the story has a massive scope, and I love that this first trailer keeps things centered on the main plot issue — the disappearance of Odysseus and the question of his return home.
The Odyssey may be fantasy, but it's still a Nolan movie
We all know generally what will happen in "The Odyssey." The title alone has long been a colloquial shorthand for a long journey of any kind. But there can still be rich drama pulled from the text, and by focusing on the unresolved loss on the side of Telemachus, this early teaser does just that.
In the trailer footage, Odysseus has already been gone far too long. The tragedy has occurred — he didn't make it home from the war he won, and no one knows for certain why. There are still a lot of questions about how Nolan will balance the various adventures, dangers, and side characters that the story demands, but it's clear that the tone will be unmistakably Nolan.
Of course, that means that your mileage may vary depending on how much you enjoy the director's distinct brand of sleek, crowd-pleasing genre drama, as well as how much you can bear his struggles in certain key areas (like, you know, writing women). Though the subject matter is more fantastical with Nolan diving into Greek mythology, your response to the "Odyssey" teaser may still be a fair indicator of what you can expect tonally from the finished film. Nolan doesn't look to be breaking the mold on what's worked in the past.
"The Odyssey" opens in theaters on July 17, 2026