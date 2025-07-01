The Odyssey Teaser Trailer Continues A Christopher Nolan Trend (For Better Or Worse)

Moviegoers are getting their first glimpse at Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic "The Odyssey" via a theatrical teaser tied to the release of "Jurassic World Rebirth." If you've caught the sneak peek, you'll know that it follows a tried and true Nolan tradition — the often cryptic, vibes-first trailer, meant more to tease the mood of the film than to give away much in the way of plot or detail. Since "The Odyssey" is an adaptation of one of the most famous literary works in recorded history, story spoilers aren't really a concern here. But the classic early Nolan movie teaser arguably makes even more sense in this case, and the trailer footage perfectly sets up the kind of movie he's trying to make.

The footage primarily shows Telemachus, Odysseus's son, played by Tom Holland, at a feast of sorts where he asks Jon Bernthal's character what happened to his father. The older man seems to scoff, declaring that everyone has their own story of what happened to Odysseus (Matt Damon) after the Trojan War. The rumors swirl, and we get a closing shot of the man himself passed out on a drifting raft.

Most of what we see is dim fireside conversation and empty ocean, though there are a couple shots of what appear to be the Trojan Horse. While it's not quite as much as some fans may have wanted, it's a great setup for the sort of story we're going to get.