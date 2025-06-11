All 12 Christopher Nolan Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Most audiences likely have a strange relationship with "Tenet," as it was the first major studio tentpole to open after global lockdown orders were abandoned in 2020, while Covid rates were still regularly spiking to dangerous degrees. That's to say, a bunch of people didn't actually go to the movie theater to see "Tenet," which is famously how Nolan would prefer you to watch his movies. This is relevant because the film has divided audiences since release, with detractors regularly criticizing the film's oblique plot mechanics that seem to have amounted to Nolan getting a little high on his own supply, which is not an ideal outcome for the film that carries the highest production budget for any of Nolan's original films.

However, "Tenet" has developed a passionate cult fanbase, or as "cult" of a fanbase that a Nolan movie could possibly have. It's something of an inverse to "Dunkirk" yet ironically achieves the same effect: Whereas "Dunkirk" eliminated any involved plotting, "Tenet" intentionally over-complicates its time-inversion narrative, crafting a sci-fi-crime-thriller-buddy movie between stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson that encourages you to "just feel it," as explained to Washington in the film. Once you give yourself over to it, you're treated to some of Nolan's most satisfying, bravura set-pieces that have to do with characters moving forward and backward in time, with a surprisingly touching friendship narrative tucked into the margins. It's Nolan at his most bewildering and his most purely propulsive, accomplishing primal cinematic thrills through the lens of brainy conceptualizing. Nolan asserts that if you're overthinking it, you're missing the point.