Christopher Nolan Thinks You're Missing The Point Of Tenet

I think the film critics of the 2000s and 2010s misdiagnosed what kind of filmmaker Christopher Nolan is.

Back in 2010, in the wake of "Inception," The Guardian asked, "Is Christopher Nolan the new Stanley Kubrick?" The director of "2001," "The Shining," and more, Kubrick's masterpieces are the work of a cynical perfectionist. Nolan has been accused of being cold — it doesn't help he's a British gentleman (England was the Manhattan-born Kubrick's adopted homeland) — and his films' layer cake story structures might feel akin to the ambiguity of Kubrick. Nolan admits he is a fan of Kubrick ("Interstellar" does not exist in the world where Nolan isn't inspired by "2001" as a child). Still, to me at least, it's clear that Nolan is more like Steven Spielberg — a populist auteur.

Nolan makes movies that play for a crowd. That's what "The Prestige" is all about, using Victorian-era stage magic as an allegory for how filmmakers dazzle a willingly deceived audience with illusions. "Dunkirk" ends with a triumphant reminder of the coming Allied victory in World War II. If you aren't biting your nails during the recreation of the Trinity atomic test in "Oppenheimer," you've got sturdier nerves than mine.

If you don't believe me, ask Nolan. The man loves junky blockbusters like James Bond and Michael Bay movies. As he confirmed in a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he's also part of the "Fast & Furious" family ("[For someone unfamiliar], I would start with 'Tokyo Drift'").

In that same interview, Nolan discussed how people getting the wrong idea from his work affected the reception of 2020's "Tenet."