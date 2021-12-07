The Childhood Moment That Inspired Christopher Nolan To Make Interstellar

Is Christopher Nolan more of a Stanley Kubrick type who make clinical films that raise heady questions about human nature and our place in the grand scheme of things? Or is he a showman who marries personal stories and themes with crowd-pleasing spectacle like Steven Spielberg did in his blockbuster heyday? The answer is, arguably, a bit of both, and there's no better example of this than Nolan's 2014 sci-fi movie "Interstellar."

Set in a dystopian future where Earth is no longer capable of sustaining humankind, "Interstellar" stars Matthew McConaughey as Joseph Cooper, an ex-NASA pilot who leads a mission to a distant galaxy in search of a new planet for humanity to call home. The film recalls Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" in terms of its realism-driven depiction of black holes and space travel, yet its emotional plot — which centers on Cooper's relationship with his daughter Murphy — lies more in Spielberg's wheelhouse. That's no accident, either; "Interstellar" was originally developed as a directing vehicle for Spielberg before Nolan came onboard.

Interestingly, however, Nolan described "Interstellar" to The New York Times as being inspired by "2001" and a film by one of Spielberg's peers: George Lucas' 1977 classic "Star Wars" (aka "Star Wars: A New Hope"). As Nolan recounted, he was seven when his father took him to see "Star Wars" during its initial release and a theatrical re-release of "2001" over the course of a year. By no coincidence, this was also when he began shooting Super 8 movies.