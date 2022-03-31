The Best On-Screen Version Of The Joker, According To 36% Of Fans We Polled

In a result that really should surprise no one, Heath Ledger emerged on top with over 36% of the total vote. That was over 10 points higher than the second-place contender in Jack Nicholson. Ledger, who posthumously won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "The Dark Knight," has been the Joker everyone has been chasing since then. All four of the actors who have played the character following his performance have been stealing mannerisms and vocal tics shamelessly from Ledger, and none of them come close to burning up the screen like he did. His tragic death still permeates all these years later, and luckily, we have exceptional work like this to remember him by.

Thankfully, recency bias did not cloud the judgment too much with Nicholson coming in second place with nearly 25% of the vote. Of course, this could very well just be nostalgia bias, and I am not sure which one is more annoying. That being said, no one's on-screen mania quite matches that of Jack Nicholson. When he gets to play unhinged, nobody ever has more fun, whether as the Joker in "Batman" or the Devil in "The Witches of Eastwick."

Joaquin Phoenix rounded out the top three with over 15% of the vote. Another Oscar winner for his performance, and I guess all the people who voted for him just didn't think Ledger was twisted enough. Look, I know a lot of people were somehow enraptured by this performance, but I found very little to engage with there. No empathy of any kind. Phoenix is no stranger to playing unhinged characters, and his Joker was easily one of the weakest of those roles.

Also, about 6% of people voted for Jared Leto. I guess that was the greatest joke of all.