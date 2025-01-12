Christopher Nolan Shares The Most Underrated Movie Of His Filmography

For years, Christopher Nolan has been among the most discussed, praised, and fiercely debated directors in Hollywood. He's the filmmaker with the most movies in IMDb's top 250, he's navigated the industry by tackling an impressive mix of original projects and intellectual property, one of his biggest movies arguably singlehandedly changed the Academy Awards forever, and every new film of his feels like a proper event. (You've likely seen the hype around his recently announced adaptation of "The Odyssey" coming next year.) His filmography has been combed over and argued about wherever cinephiles gather, and members of his passionate, almost cult-like fan base are willing to go to bat for any of his features.

While I don't know if Nolan himself has weighed in about what his best movie is, the director has gone on the record about what he thinks his most underrated film is, which provides a fascinating glimpse into the way he views his own work.

In Tom Shone's 2020 book "The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan," Shone was able to spend a significant amount of time with the director over many years to talk in depth about each one of his movies, and Nolan pinpointed one of his earliest feature films as a project that may be the most unfairly dismissed movie in his entire body of work.