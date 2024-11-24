The Director With The Most Movies In The IMDb Top 250

IMDb admittedly has a flawed ratings system — one that's prone to review bombing and generally biased against genres like horror and romance — but it still has its merits. For instance, its Top 250 list of films is pretty hard to argue with; from "The Shawshank Redemption" ranking at #1 to "Paris, Texas" making the cut, most people would agree that these movies are all, at the very least, pretty good.

The only real issue with the Top 250 list is that superhero movies are a little overvalued there. I can't complain that "The Dark Knight" is ranked #3 on the list, but I will indeed complain that "The Dark Knight Rises" is ranked #71. Sorry, but there's just no way "Dark Knight Rises" deserves to be over a hundred spots above "Catch Me If You Can." I'm not buying it; someone must've fudged the numbers.

For director Christopher Nolan, it'd be hard to complain about the pro-superhero bias of IMDb's userbase, as that's what helped him become the only director in the world with eight movies on the Top 250 list. "Memento," "Batman Begins," "The Prestige," "The Dark Knight," "Inception," "The Dark Knight Rises," "Interstellar," and "Oppenheimer" all have a rating of 8.2 or higher, which is not bad considering they make up a solid 2/3rds of Nolan's filmography.