The Most Confusing Moments In Tenet, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Tenet."

Time inversions, palindromes, and temporal pincer movements — these are just some of the concepts that contribute to the wonderfully confusing narrative of "Tenet," which is an experience that benefits the most from repeat viewings. The moment a story defies linear comprehension and flits between different points in time, things get a bit tricky, especially within the context of a mission to preserve the past from the future, where time is being reversed for people to move backward. The events in "Tenet" are palindromic, where moments that move forward and backward in time eventually meet to form a closed temporal loop, where every character is seen participating in multiple timelines until the loop is closed.

The key to understanding "Tenet" is inversion, a process achieved when entropy is reversed, allowing a person or object to move backward in time, as opposed to traditional forward progression. In "Tenet," special machines known as turnstiles facilitate this temporal reversal, leading to scenarios where an individual is simultaneously present in normal and inverted states, where contact between the two can potentially lead to catastrophic anomalies. As temporal loops and flows are inherently confusing by nature, some character trajectories can be rather difficult to map, such as that of Neil (Robert Pattinson), who is intrinsically aware of the temporal loop and uses this knowledge to influence the events of the film.

Although not all questions can be answered, the central mysteries and burning questions in "Tenet" can be solved after piecing together every character's trajectory, both mapped and unmapped, to better understand the themes of predetermination and free will. Here are some of the most confusing moments in "Tenet," explained.