The Only Major Actors Still Alive From THX 1138

While "THX 1138" was by no means a world-stopping hit, Duvall's career continued to grow in the years to follow. Just a year after playing the titular character in this film, he made one of his strongest cinematic impressions with "The Godfather," in which he portrayed Corleone family consigliere Tom. The role would land him the first of his seven Oscar nominations; he'd later earn nods for "Apocalypse Now," "The Great Santini," "The Apostle," "A Civil Action," and "The Judge," plus a win for 1984's "Tender Mercies."

Aside from his most decorated roles, Duvall has also appeared in classic films like "The Conversation," "Network," and "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." Most recently, some highlights of his filmography include Steve McQueen's cool 2018 thriller "Widows," the Adam Sandler-led basketball drama "Hustle," and Edgar Allen Poe story "The Pale Blue Eye." The latter film marks the last project the actor has appeared in to date, though he apparently has a project with Ed Harris in the works.

Interestingly, Duvall rarely appeared on TV shows after his first decades spent working in the medium. Aside from a handful of TV movies, his only small screen roles in the past six decades are in the political miniseries "Ike: The War Years" and the Western sagas "Lonesome Dove" and "Broken Trail." Outside of acting, Duvall has reportedly worked on charitable projects, including The Robert Duvall Children's Fund, which he co-founded in 2001.