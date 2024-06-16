A Fox Exec Tried To Pay $25K To Shave Gregory Peck's Face For The Gunfighter

One could probably write a fairly substantial tome on the history of mustaches in Hollywood. Nothing seems to court controversy in the film industry quite like a hirsute upper lip. Modern audiences will no doubt jump to Henry Cavill's magnificent "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" 'tache, which received a touching obituary on this very site back in 2018 after Cavill shaved it off. That particularly controversial cookie duster caused no shortage of issues for Joss Whedon and his reshoots of "Justice League," which infamously included a shot of Cavill with a shoddily-rendered, CGI bald upper lip. But that's just the latest mustache-related debacle to befall Hollywood.

Back in 1978, Gene Hackman had to be duped into shaving his mustache for "Superman," by a particularly crafty Richard Donner. Then, in the 90s, Kurt Russell went over-the-top with his "Tombstone" mustache, prompting director George P. Cosmatos to negotiate with the actor over the exact, historically-accurate proportions of his facial hair.

But neither of these two examples were anywhere near as controversial as Gregory Peck's mustache in 1950's "The Gunfighter." Very much the Cavill mustache controversy of its day, this facial hair fiasco might well have cost 20th Century Fox, as it was known at the time, millions — at least, according to the head of the studio.